Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.