Arizona State Retirement System Buys 130 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $315.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.94 and a 200 day moving average of $295.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.43 and a 12 month high of $322.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

