Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.68 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in McKesson by 188.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in McKesson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.70.

MCK stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

