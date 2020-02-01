Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.