Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,144 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Bunge worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.