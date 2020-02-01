Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,330 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

