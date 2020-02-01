Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.48. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 294,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

