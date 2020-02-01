Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Arvinas by 276.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

