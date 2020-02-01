ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASGN. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

ASGN stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ASGN by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ASGN by 47.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

