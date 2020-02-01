Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXNX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $868.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,555,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,517,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.