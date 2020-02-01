B. Riley Comments on EZCORP Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EZCORP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a P/E ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

