B. Riley Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $365.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

LRCX stock opened at $298.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $319.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

