B. Riley Increases Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $43.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CASH. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.