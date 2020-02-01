Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BLL opened at $72.18 on Friday. Ball has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 41.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 46.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 131.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 163,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 92,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

