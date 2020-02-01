Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

