Barclays Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,275

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

REL opened at GBX 2,013 ($26.48) on Thursday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a one year high of GBX 2,055 ($27.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,942.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,899.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

