Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 45.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 451.5% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

