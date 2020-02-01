Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.64 ($156.55).

Shares of SAP opened at €117.82 ($137.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.18. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a fifty-two week high of €126.98 ($147.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

