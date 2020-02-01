BidaskClub Lowers Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Buy

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $145.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $25,503,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 365.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 114,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 49.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,131 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.