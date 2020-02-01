BidaskClub Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Buy

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FHB. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.06 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

