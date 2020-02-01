BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get BioCardia alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on BioCardia in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on BioCardia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCDA opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.