BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $251,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,194,904 shares of company stock worth $37,941,763 over the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

