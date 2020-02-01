Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLKB. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackbaud by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Blackbaud by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.