Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.93

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.93 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 22431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $137,405.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 54.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

