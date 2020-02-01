Boenning Scattergood Comments on Bankwell Financial Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bankwell Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.