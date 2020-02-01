Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OCFC. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.