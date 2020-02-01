Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

