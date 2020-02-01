Brokerages Set 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) PT at $75.00

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in 51job by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 51job by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $138.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 51job will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

