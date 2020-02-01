Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) PT at $92.59

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

JEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

