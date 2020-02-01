Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

HOLX opened at $53.52 on Friday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 8,695.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,950,000 after acquiring an additional 756,488 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hologic by 30.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after acquiring an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 143.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 473,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

