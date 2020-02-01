Brokers Issue Forecasts for Primoris Services Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 226.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $198,759.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.