Brokers Set Expectations for Lear Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Lear in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $159.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lear by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lear by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Lear by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

