Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,347,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $203,698.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,337 shares of company stock worth $10,499,089. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

