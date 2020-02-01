Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

