C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

