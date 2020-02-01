Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.28

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (TSE:CAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.28 and last traded at C$12.28, with a volume of 30392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

The firm has a market cap of $116.46 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

