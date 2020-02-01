California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Down 1.9%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.88, approximately 799,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,458,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRC. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company has a market cap of $358.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,763,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 152.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

