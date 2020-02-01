Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (LON:TREE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 12150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.24 ($0.29).

The stock has a market cap of $16.15 million and a P/E ratio of 36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.86.

Cambium Global Timberland Company Profile (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

