Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC set a $13.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CCJ opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.