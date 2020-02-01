Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,440.00

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,440 ($58.41) and last traded at GBX 4,430 ($58.27), with a volume of 13249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,420 ($58.14).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,316.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,322.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Get Capital Gearing Trust alerts:

In other Capital Gearing Trust news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 500 shares of Capital Gearing Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,351 ($57.23) per share, with a total value of £21,755 ($28,617.47).

Capital Gearing Trust Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.