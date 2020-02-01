Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stake Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $104,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Nomura raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $99.80 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock worth $29,459,962 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

