Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Insider Buys $15,030.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 1,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,547.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

