Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRS opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

