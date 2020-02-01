CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.27.

NYSE CBL opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

