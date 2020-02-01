Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 516.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 333,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.