Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $86.00 on Friday. Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $478.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $119,725.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 731,818 shares in the company, valued at $62,943,666.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 729,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,453,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,270. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

