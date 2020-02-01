CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.23. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.10 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.