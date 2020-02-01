Charles E. Price Sells 9,000 Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CHRA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. First Analysis dropped their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

