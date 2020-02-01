Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) is Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $42,053,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.25.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $949,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,780 shares of company stock worth $4,697,006. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $467.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $293.40 and a 52 week high of $486.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

