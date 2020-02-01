Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

